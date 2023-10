PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes on a portion of Interstate 271 North were closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed a car flipped onto its side near the intersection of Cedar and Brainard roads.

Several emergency vehicles were seen at the crash, which was near an underpass. Police vehicles were blocking the roadway, diverting traffic off at the nearby exit.

The roadway reopened just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.