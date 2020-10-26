LIVE: Human trafficking investigation in Ohio leads to 45 missing children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A statewide operation into human trafficking in Ohio has led to the recovery of 45 missing children.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost will be joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement for a press conference about the recoveries Monday.

Operation “Autumn Hope” also led to 169 arrests.

AG Yost tweeted information about the arrest of a former Portsmouth city council member and attorney last week.

Portsmouth attorney Michael Mearan was arrested outside his office today on an indictment charging human trafficking, racketeering and related charges. Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/swqdG2KArB — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) October 23, 2020

Michael Mearan was arrested on human trafficking charges Friday.

One case involved a girl who was missing from Cleveland.

According to a press release, the 15-year-old was “high-risk.”

She was found in Columbus with other possible victims of human trafficking.

Monday’s press conference is expected to detail more arrests and updates on the search for the missing.

A similar statewide operation led to the rescue of 35 children in Cuyahoga County in September.

