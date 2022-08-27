VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — With only a few summery weekends left to go, friendly dogs and their owners are invited to hang out on Main Street Vermilion on Saturday.

The return of Hot Diggity Dog Day is happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. where dog families can enjoy pet-related vendors, games and competitions for dogs and even a rare opportunity for them to visit a special section of Main Street Beach for a dip in the lake.

Event coordinator Kristine Duke said that most of the activity will be held on the portion of Main Street from Huron Street to the beach.

Hot Diggity Dog Day 2022

“We know that people are looking for activities that include their pets,” Duke said. “We’re lucky for the opportunity to show off our pet-friendly beach.”

The City of Vermilion worked with Duke and her crew to close off a section of the beach for the day’s event to allow dogs to swim off leash.

“Our beaches always welcome dogs as long as they are on a leash, so we know that the chance to enjoy the water in a different way will be a big attraction for the crowd,” she said.

The K9 Costume Contest will finish off the day where contestants are encouraged to be super creative in outfitting their dogs – and themselves if so inclined – she said.

Click here for more information about the event. Registration is $15.