Horizon Education Centers holds Teacher Appreciation Parade

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Horizon Education Centers is celebrating its teachers.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs through Friday.

Horizon Education Center shut its doors March 20 due to the spread of coronavirus.

They wanted to make sure teachers were acknowledged even though the school’s doors have been closed.

Tuesday, teachers are lining the parking lot with social distancing, and families are being asked to drive around and wave at them.

“Even in the best of times, employee recognition is an important element in engagement and company culture,” Horizon Education Centers wrote in a press release.

“This Teacher Appreciation Parade is just another way to show ‘we care.’”

