Hopkins could see record week for travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport may experience its busiest travel week ever this Thanksgiving.

Folks lined up to visit friends and family at the airport Wednesday.

Cleveland Hopkins says their busiest year ever was 2019 and they’re seeing even more people this year.

“Our forecast is ahead of 2019 levels, which was a record year for us,” Robert Kennedy, Director of Airports for the City of Cleveland, said this week.

TSA says they’re staffed for the demand at Cleveland checkpoints.

Wednesday, that tracked with wait times.

The average TSA wait time was around 17 minutes Wednesday morning, which is considered better than average.

Of course, travel was down across the nation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the TSA expects to screen about 20 million people over the holiday week.

The busiest day for TSA on record was the day after Thanksgiving in 2019, so keep that in mind if that’s when you’re traveling.

Airlines recommend arriving at the airport 2 hours early for a domestic flight.