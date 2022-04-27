CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 23-year-old man who led police on a high-speed chase and is a suspect in a viral video pointing a gun at a Cleveland police officer is expected in court Wednesday.

Anthony Bonner is being held on a $75,000 bond. He was arrested Friday after a pursuit that started in Euclid and ended on Cleveland’s east side.

A hearing for Bonner is set for 8:30 a.m.

He is facing several charges including aggravated burglary, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

He is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County jail.