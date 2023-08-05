CANTON (WJW) – As the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is enshrined, football fans are coming together in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend pays tribute to individuals who have shaped the game of football for generations to come.

Leading the pack for the Class of 2023 is legendary Cleveland Browns left tackle, Joe Thomas. Known for his exceptional talent, Thomas showcased unwavering commitment during his 11-year career, starting an unprecedented 10,363 consecutive snaps.

A six-time First-Team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas was a dominant force on the field, providing unparalleled protection and opening lanes for the running game.

Joe Thomas, right, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Joining Thomas in this esteemed group are cornerback/safety Rondé Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, linebacker Zach Thomas, and linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

In celebration of these NFL icons, the Canton Repository Grand Parade is expected to draw approximately 250,000 attendees.

The parade is one of the largest in the country and is free for all to enjoy. It kicked off on Cleveland Ave. in Canton, at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The ceremony will witness the unveiling of the players’ bronze busts, immortalizing their contributions to the sport.

Additionally, football enthusiasts have the opportunity to attend the 2023 Concert for Legends, featuring the Zac Brown Band. Taking place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday.