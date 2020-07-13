Group holds press conference against display and sale of Confederate flag at Lorain County Fair

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Opponents of the Lorain County Fair Board’s decision to continue to allow the sale and display of the Confederate flag and Confederate memorabilia held a news conference Monday.

The group includes the YWCA of Elyria, the YWCA of Lorain, the Fair Minded Coalition, local representatives of the NAACP, Lorain County Rising, the Wellington Justice Collective, and Blank Slate.

The group is asking the Fair Board to change that decision.

Meijer announced last week it was withdrawing sponsorship of the fair due to flag display, saying it was not in line with their company values.

Rep. Juanita O. Brent is working with the group.

She introduced a measure at the Ohio State Legislature that failed regarding Confederate symbols.

“The Confederate flag is a symbol of treason against our country and oppression against all descendants of slaves, who are mostly African Americans,” said Brent.

The fair is scheduled to begin August 23.

