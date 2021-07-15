‘We’re human beings’: Group experiencing homelessness refuses to leave emergency shelter at Independence hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – A group of men experiencing homelessness and the Northeast Ohio Coalition for Homeless (NEOCH) held a press conference Thursday about the group’s living situation.

The Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry has been using the Ramada Inn in Independence as an emergency shelter due to COVID-19.

According to NEOCH, that contract was supposed to run through August.

However, they say the contract was canceled early after a conversation between Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz.

52 men are currently refusing to leave because of concerns about COVID-19 and the rise of the Delta variant, according to NEOCH.

“We’re trying to get out lives together. We’re trying to get jobs. And we do deserve dignity because we’re human beings,” said Ronald Freeman.

“They think a lot of us aren’t worth the effort, but you’re wrong.”

The men are concerned about congregate living at the shelter.

The owner of the Ramada Inn supports the group, according to a press release.

“We have supported LMM and these men for months and we cannot let them leave this way,” said Sharif Omara.

“They have the right, as humans to have a safe and comfortable place to stay. It is dangerous and inhumane to throw everyone into 2100 Lakeside Ave.”

A lawyer representing the hotel spoke at the press conference reiterating their support.

2100 Lakeside Ave. is the location of the Lutheran Ministry men’s shelter.

“I’ve got nowhere else to go. I’m not going back to 2100, especially with this pandemic and the lack of cleanliness there,” guest Anthony MacDowell told NEOCH.

“We’re just trying to find somewhere to stay so we can get somewhere to stay permanently,” said Freeman.

FOX 8 has reached out to the county and Budish for a comment. We have not yet received a response.