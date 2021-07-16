LIVE: Groundbreaking for memorial to Anthony Sowell victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Friday marks the groundbreaking ceremony for the Garden of 11 Angels.

It is a memorial tribute to the 11 women murdered at the site on Imperial Ave. by convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Their bodies were found in 2009.

The house where the crimes happened was torn down, and now organizers want to give the area new life.

The project is fully funded and is expected to be completed this fall.

Several pastors will be on hand for the ceremony.

The city said it hopes the garden will serve as a space where the community can gather, reflect and honor the lives and memories of the 11 women.

It is also intended to uplift the surrounding neighborhoods of Mount Pleasant and Buckeye-Shaker.

The plans said the memorial will cover not only the lot where Sowell’s house once stood but seven other lots that surround it.

Sowell died in February at the age of 61.