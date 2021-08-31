Grand River post office dedicated to Ohio Marine killed in Iraq

GRAND RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Fallen Marine and former Grand River police officer Lance Corporal Andrew Nowacki is being honored in the community he served to protect.

Lance Corporal Andrew Nowacki, Photo shared at USPS dedication service

The Grand River post office will be dedicated Tuesday as the “Lance Corporal Andy ‘Ace’ Nowacki Post Office.”

A bill was introduced to change the name in June of 2019.

Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14) introduced the measure and will make the dedication Tuesday.

Nowacki was killed by a roadside bomb during his second tour of Iraq in 2005.

He was 24-years-old.

His family was on hand for the ceremony Tuesday, along with Grand River leaders and others.

“He was beloved by many and respected by all,” Andy’s Godfather Dr. George N. Vourlojianis said at the service.

He said that Andy was described as “fearless” and “selfless.”

Those he served with in the military say Andy would volunteer to take the place of those with spouses and children on dangerous patrols.