EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Governor Mike DeWine will be visiting with several state agencies in East Palestine on Friday. The focus will be on getting updates on soil remediation, water monitoring and community needs.

The Governor plans on spending a good amount of time in the area, as he plans on visiting several locations throughout the village. This visit comes after the EPA released its report to the White House last week detailing the response efforts since day one.

The report is part of an executive order “ensuring the people of East Palestine are protected now and in the future.”

Since the disaster, the EPA has collected more than 100 million air monitoring data points and thousands of air, water and soil samples in and around the community. This data collection is ongoing.

Those joining the governor on Friday includes: members from the Ohio EPA, Department of Development, Department of Health and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

DeWine said in a release that he will announce grant funding to support the purchase of new equipment. First News will have more details on what that entails later on this evening.