COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine delivered remarks on a deadly bus crash that killed three Tusky Valley students and three adults on Tuesday morning.
A charter bus carrying 57 people, including students from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, was rear-ended by a semi truck on Interstate 70 in Etna, Licking County, officials said.
During an anniversary celebration dedicated to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday afternoon, the governor led a moment of silence and silent prayer “for the Tusky Valley schools students, parents, teachers, administrators, family members and, really, for the whole community of the Tusky Valley Schools.”
“This is a tight-knit community. I’m sure there’s no one in this community that is not feeling this pain,” he said.
Among the students killed were senior John W. Mosely, 18, of Mineral City; senior Jeffery “JD” Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; and sophomore Katelyn Owens, 15, also of Mineral City. Three others killed were in a separate vehicle: high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; parent/chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and parent/chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.
Another 18 students were treated and released from a hospital. Two others were in serious but non-life-threatening condition on Tuesday night.