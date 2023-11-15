COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine delivered remarks on a deadly bus crash that killed three Tusky Valley students and three adults on Tuesday morning.

A charter bus carrying 57 people, including students from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, was rear-ended by a semi truck on Interstate 70 in Etna, Licking County, officials said.

During an anniversary celebration dedicated to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday afternoon, the governor led a moment of silence and silent prayer “for the Tusky Valley schools students, parents, teachers, administrators, family members and, really, for the whole community of the Tusky Valley Schools.”

“This is a tight-knit community. I’m sure there’s no one in this community that is not feeling this pain,” he said.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

I-70 crash in licking County



Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310 interchange after a fatal accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (Barbara Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Among the students killed were senior John W. Mosely, 18, of Mineral City; senior Jeffery “JD” Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; and sophomore Katelyn Owens, 15, also of Mineral City. Three others killed were in a separate vehicle: high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; parent/chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and parent/chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

Another 18 students were treated and released from a hospital. Two others were in serious but non-life-threatening condition on Tuesday night.