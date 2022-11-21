EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A procession for a fallen firefighter arrived at a funeral home in Eastlake Monday afternoon.

A train of fire trucks and police cruisers rode through the streets of Cleveland in honor of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetric, ending at Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations in Eastlake.

Watch the end of the procession in the video player above.

Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by the vehicle Saturday evening when he was responding to another crash on I-90. The driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick took off, but he was later apprehended.

The funeral home has confirmed to FOX 8 that funeral services are planned for Friday and Saturday, with more times and details to come.