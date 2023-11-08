*Above video is a recent story about an aviation pioneer who inspires others*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Frontier Airlines and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced that Frontier Airlines will open a new crew base at CLE.

The base is expected to create hundreds of flight attendant, pilot, and airport maintenance jobs, officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The airline said the new crew base will employ up to 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants, and 50 aircraft maintenance personnel in the first year.

The base is scheduled to be operating by March 2024.

Frontier said they’ll hold a hiring event in January. If you’d like to learn more about some of these positions and how to apply you can click here.

Frontier currently flies to 17 destinations from Cleveland.