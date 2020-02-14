LIVE: Frigid temperatures make for slick start to the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

Fresh snow fell overnight and you could see some slick spots out there.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been out overnight to make sure you get to your destination safely.

There was a fatal accident in Cleveland overnight on an icy road.

More information on that here.

We’ll keep you updated on any issues that might impact your day on air and online.

Check the latest school closings here.

REAL-TIME WEATHER UPDATES

This is the view from a plow on SR-303 in Portage County, one of 654 plows out across the state as of 6:30am. Pavement temperatures are in the 20s this morning, so we’re continuing to treat for icy conditions. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/gQvUw7mIH0 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 14, 2020

Traffic backed to Stearns. https://t.co/xazFNiB6xp — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 14, 2020

5:12 a.m. ODOT reports a crash on I-90 eastbound at SR-306. The left lanes are closed between SR-306 and SR-615.

ODOT reports a crash on I-480 westbound to W. 150th. The ramp is closed at 5:10 a.m.