LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – A former, local school bus driver is scheduled to be sentenced for an OVI charge Monday morning.

Diene Ella Hines, 60, was arrested in September after police conducted a field sobriety test and determined Hines was drunk while behind the wheel of the bus.

180 days of jail; suspend 177; 3 days already in jail; $1000 fine suspend $500; probation 1 year; scram 90 days – no alcohol learn to cope with stress without consuming alcohol. you decide what’s more important alcohol or your life; license suspended for one year

A witness called 911 and reported the yellow school bus was weaving between lanes on northbound I-271, then drove over the lane markers on the Cedar Road exit ramp and was bouncing off curbs.

The witness reported that the bus then pulled into the bus parking lot at the Lyndhurst campus of Hawken School.

Officials say Hines’ blood alcohol content was .198, more than twice the legal limit.

“The fact that the party was driving a school bus accentuates the problem infinitely because now we don’t know the time frame as to whether there were any students on the bus as the party was drinking at the time or not,” Lyndhurst Police Chief Patrick Rhode told FOX 8.

Investigators worked to determine when, where and for how long Hines had been drinking on the day she was arrested.

“In my career, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a school bus driver arrested for driving under the influence. That spans well over 25 years, but absolutely it is a concern because we entrust our kids and our family members to the care and custody of that bus driver, of that school system and we trust that they’re going to do the right thing to take care of our precious cargo,” said Chief Rhode.