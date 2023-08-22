SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A former local attorney will learn his verdict Tuesday after being indicted on two counts of illegal voting.

Prosecutors say former licensed attorney James Saunders, 56, voted twice in Ohio and Florida for the 2020 and 2022 general elections.

According to the indictment, in 2020, he voted in person in Ohio and Florida. In 2022, he voted in person in Ohio and by mail in Florida.

According to federal election commission documents, Saunders had made several small donations to Donald Trump’s campaigns and other Republican organizations.

Saunders is scheduled to learn his verdict at 10 a.m.