LIVE: Fire breaks out at Hampton Inn in Brooklyn; hotel evacuated

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to the scene of the Hampton Inn in Brooklyn Wednesday morning for a report of a fire.

The call came in before 9 a.m. at the hotel at 10305 Cascade Crossing.

According to TJ Martin with the City of Parma, the fire initially started on the 4th floor and broke out through the ceiling.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw flames and smoke coming out of the roof of the hotel.

Firefighters are concerned about fire spreading because of high winds.

The FOX 8 Weather Team has reported wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected in Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

The area is under a Wind Advisory.

Firefighters say the wind is pushing the flames away from their fire hoses, making it difficult to get enough water on the fire.

Fire officials believe one side of the building may collapse because of the heavy flames.

Firefighters evacuated the hotel. They say it was fully booked because of the NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Joshua Theodat was staying at the hotel.

He works for Hennessy and was here to help kick off some All-Star parties.

He heard the smoke alarm and shortly after saw smoke coming from into his room on the 2nd floor.

“It was coming through the walls,” he said.

Everything they brought for the parties was left behind, along with their personal belongings.

“First time in Cleveland,” he said. “First time in Cleveland, waking up to a fire.”

No one was hurt.

The people who were staying at the hotel are being bused to the Brooklyn Community Center.

Fire departments from around the area have responded to assist with the fire.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.