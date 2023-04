CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Port of Cleveland saw its first commercial vessel of the 2023 navigation season Wednesday.

The “Isadora” arrived just before 8 a.m.

Dave Gutheil, the Port’s chief commercial officer, is expected to speak Wednesday about the first arrival of the season, what he’s expecting for the rest of the 2023 season and what Great Lakes shipping means for the region.

The “Isadora” will be at the Port of Cleveland, located off of West 9th Street, all day Wednesday.