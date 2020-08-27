First responders called to the scene of serious crash in Avon following pursuit

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash in Avon Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Route 611 and Chester Rd. around 7:30 a.m.

The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the Ohio State Highway Patrol was pursuing a vehicle before the crash on I-90 westbound.

Troopers say they were trying to stop a car that was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The suspect crashed after exiting at 611.

LifeFlight has been called to the scene, according to Avon police.

The 611 exit is closed from I-90.

611 is also closed between Chester and Miller Rds.

Accident 611/Chester in Avon. Ramps closed at 90. 611 closed at Miller — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 27, 2020

Police say the area will be shut down for several hours.

