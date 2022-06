LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are out looking for two people who went missing in Lake Erie Tuesday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, a 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m., stating that a 15-year-old boy went under the water at Lakeview Beach in Lorain and didn’t resurface.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man swam out to try and help the teen, but he also went under and hasn’t been seen since.

The Coast Guard has a boat and chopper out searching for both of them.