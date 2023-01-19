WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters were on the scene after a nursing home caught fire in Willard Thursday night.

Crews were called to Blossom Healthcare on East Howard Street just before 6 p.m.

Willard Fire Chief Joe Reiderman said staff and first responders helped evacuate residents to the church across the street. Willard City Schools also assisted with the incident, the chief said.

In a Facebook post, Willard City Schools announced that classes will be on a two-hour delay Friday after the incident.

“Thank you to the bus drivers for helping with the incident at the nursing home tonight,” the post read.

The fire happened during severe storms in the area, but investigators have not determined the cause yet. The fire marshal is currently investigating.