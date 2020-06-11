1  of  2
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

LIVE: Firefighters pull three people from burning apartment building in Cleveland

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire at E. 143rd St. and Milverton Rd. early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported before 4 a.m.

The fire broke out at a three-story brick apartment building.

FOX 8 crews on the scene report three people were pulled from that building.

The Cleveland Fire Chief is on scene.

He has not released any information on the conditions of the victims.

Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 its crews transported two adults and one minor to the hospital. 

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral