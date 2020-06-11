LIVE: Firefighters pull three people from burning apartment building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire at E. 143rd St. and Milverton Rd. early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported before 4 a.m.

Apartment fire E. 143 / Milverton. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 11, 2020

The fire broke out at a three-story brick apartment building.

FOX 8 crews on the scene report three people were pulled from that building.

The Cleveland Fire Chief is on scene.

He has not released any information on the conditions of the victims.

Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 its crews transported two adults and one minor to the hospital.

