CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fire crews responded to a fire Tuesday morning on Lee Rd. in Cleveland.

After 7 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3900 block to an auto detailing shop called Tint-N-More.

The shop was not scheduled to open until 9 a.m.

Video from the scene showed firefighters working to put out hot spots.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.