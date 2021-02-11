Firefighters battle flames and cold at burning home on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m.

The house is the in 2200 block of E. 84th St.

Cleveland fire reports everyone made it safely out of the home.

The fire appears to be affecting all floors of the home and looks like it might be big enough to damage the homes next door as well.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire E.84th south of Cedar. Arriving companies found house well involved. Occupants reported safely out. Crews making progress. Battling fire and cold. pic.twitter.com/bA9lkhSXAO — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 11, 2021

Cleveland fire says the firefighters are battling flames and cold.

Nearby roads are closed in the area.

