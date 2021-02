BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at Rosby Farm in Brooklyn Heights early Tuesday.

The first calls went out around 5:15 a.m.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken learned one of the barns caught fire.

There is no word on how the fire started.

Rosby’s is no longer open and operating.

According to their website, they “decided to retire from the berry business” after 40 years.

There are no injuries, according to dispatch.