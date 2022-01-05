‘Tremendous loss of life’: 7 children believed to be dead in rowhouse fire that killed 13

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJW/AP) — Seven children are believed to be dead in a fire that killed 13 at a rowhouse in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Fire officials described it as a “tremendous loss of life” and a “sad, sad day” in Philadelphia.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments.

Officials say there were four smoke detectors in the structure. None were operational.

Eight people were able to escape the fire. Two people were taken to the hospital.

PFD responded to a fatal fire this morning on the 800 block of N. 23rd St. The fire is under control but the scene is still active. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 5, 2022

The investigation is still ongoing, and a cause has not yet been determined.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene for hours.