CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking the public to help them reach a goal – 3000 shoes to donate to those experiencing homelessness.

On Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., you can swing by the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association at 1303 W. 58th St. to donate new or gently used shoes for someone who needs them.

Come hungry because Puente’s Tijuana Tacos will be there and they say they’ll donate part of the proceeds. Also, a cup of shaved ice from Kona Ice is on the house.

Although the day started of with snow on the ground for some, temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s and showers will be spotty throughout the afternoon.