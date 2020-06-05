FBI announces charges on two people who traveled to Cleveland with weapons for riots, I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the Federal Bureau of Investigation will announce charges Friday against two people who were caught with weapons and other items meant to cause destruction during the peaceful protests Saturday.

The criminal complaint names Brandon Althof-Long and Devon Bryce Poland.

According to the complaint, the two face multiple charges including:

Transporting any firearm, or explosive or incendiary device, in furtherance of civil disorder

Conspiracy to use fire or an explosive to commit any felony which may be prosecuted in a court of the United States

Organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; and aiding or abetting any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot

According to that complaint, Cleveland police questioned two men who were out past curfew that had been enacted when protests turned violent.

They were in a vehicle with Pennsylvania plates.

Records show two men facing federal charges tied to last weekends riot were spotted in a car stopped the wrong – way in an alley and investigators found a gun, ammunition and bottles of gel to start fires — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 5, 2020

Devon Bryce Poland (left), Brandon Althof-Long (right)







In the vehicle, officers found two loaded Glock magazines, a Glock 45 pistol, a hammer, spray paint, and materials to make Molotov cocktails.

The FBI reviewed Facebook messenger posts between the two suspects.

On May 30 the two discussed coming to Cleveland.

Here is some of the exchange as detailed in the criminal complaint:

Poland: “Should we bring Molotov supplies?”

Althof-Long: “Sadly enough I think I have everything needed for a Molotov in my car. Like normally.”

The FBI said the two were arrested this morning and that more arrests were coming.