Berea teen reported missing has been found safe, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Olivia has returned safely home.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Berea are still searching for a missing teen.

Olivia, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Milton Street, off Prospect Road and near the Metroparks.

Her father was handing out fliers at Spudnuts in Berea Sunday morning in her search.

She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and black high-top shoes. Berea police say she was carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police department or Berea Police at (440) 234-1234.

More here.

41.366161 -81.854303