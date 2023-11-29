CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – “Everything is a mystery.” An emotional news conference was held by the family of a Warrensville Heights woman who disappeared on October 26.

23-year-old Michelle Arnold hasn’t been seen since a family member dropped her off at her friend’s house in Maple Heights and her phone is disconnected, according to family members.

“She needs her insulin for diabetes or she’ll die,” a family member said.

The mother, father, and sisters of Michelle Arnold attended the news conference and asked anyone with information to please call their local authorities.

“She’s never been gone this long without contacting us, she’s a very loving person,” relatives said.

Her family said Arnold would sometimes be gone for a couple of days but would answer her phone.

Arnold is considered an endangered missing adult due to her being a diabetic who requires an insulin pump, according to officials with Missing Cleveland.