Family of teen shot and killed by CMHA officer calls for release of surveillance video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The family of a teen who was shot and killed by an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police spoke with attorneys Thursday about the case.

Arthur Keith, 19, was killed in a shooting on November 13.

Arthur Keith, Courtesy: The Cochran Firm

According to a preliminary report, CMHA officers had found a vehicle parked that was similar to one possibly involved in a shooting.

Officers asked the man sitting in the car to get out, police say.

The man was Keith.

Police say Keith pointed a gun at the officer.

According to police, the officer shot Keith as he ran.

Keith died at the hospital.

According to attorneys for the family, witnesses say Keith was shot in the back.

A person who lawyers say was a witness to the shooting, said at a press conference Thursday that officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn.

That person said after Keith was shot multiple times, officers began yelling, “He had a gun.”

Witnesses said they did not see a gun.

The family is asking for police to release surveillance video of the incident.

Attorneys allege that the officer knew Keith from the Boys & Girls Club.

Those at the press conference also said an autopsy report has not been released.

The Cleveland Division of Police Force Investigation Team is investigating.