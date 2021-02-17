LIVE: Family of man killed by off-duty Cleveland police officer talks about grand jury decision not to bring charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The family of a man killed by an off-duty officer with the Cleveland Division of Police is talking about the grand jury’s decision not to charge the officer.

Officer Jose Garcia, 29, was off-duty when he shot and killed 22-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020.

Desmond Franklin

The grand jury returned a “no bill” on the case, meaning they didn’t believe there was evidence that Garcia committed a crime.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Garcia acted in self-defense.

The Cleveland Division of Police said Garcia stopped at a convenience store that afternoon and saw two men, including Franklin “possibly involved in criminal activity.”

Garcia was in plain clothes and driving his personal vehicle.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says there was a verbal exchange between the two parties, and Garcia continued on his way.

According to investigators, Franklin pursued Garcia in his vehicle.

Police say Franklin pointed a gun at him, and Garcia fired.

Franklin crashed into a fence and died at the hospital. He was a father of four.

“When Officer Garcia received the threat, he was driving to work, the same as any other citizen,” said Yost after the grand jury decision. “He reacted in self-defense and the question of whether that self-defense was legally justified falls under the standard that applies to all citizens.”

Stanley Jackson of The Cochran Firm, who is one of the attorneys for the family of Desmond Franklin, released the following statement to FOX 8 regarding the jury’s decision:

“The family of Desmond Franklin is incredibly disappointed that a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to charge the off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Desmond last April as they drove side-by-side down a crowded street in Cleveland…We will continue to advocate vigorously for Desmond’s family and will address our next steps in the coming days.”

Protests followed in the months after Franklin’s death.

Garcia is on restricted duty and has been since the incident.

He has been with Cleveland police since December 2015.