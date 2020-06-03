Live: Family of George Floyd expected to speak at site of his death

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN/WJW) — The family of George Floyd are visiting the site of his death along with nationally renowned civil rights attorney, Ben Crump.

They’re expected to make comments during the visit.

Protests have been held in cities around the country in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died Monday, May 25, when an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

The officer has been arrested. Many are calling for other officers who were part of the incident to be arrested as well.

Many protests have turned violent, including in Cleveland.

More than 100 people were arrested in connection with violence and looting in Cleveland during protests over the weekend.