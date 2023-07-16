CLEVELAND (WJW) – A press conference was held Sunday for the cold cases of two people who went missing more than 16 years ago.

Ashley Summers was last seen on July 9, 2007, at the age of 14. She went missing from the Clark-Fulton area of Cleveland’s westside. On June 16 of this year, Ashley turned 30 years old, according to a press release from the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

Michael John Hodge went missing on March 6, 2004, from the West 172 and Puritas neighborhood of Cleveland’s westside. John was 39 years old. On June 15 of this year, Michael turned 59 years old, according to the release.

The press conference will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the offices of Cleveland Missing.

The families of Ashley and Michael hope to bring attention to their cases. Both families want to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, according to the release.