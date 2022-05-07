STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Families thinking about adding a four-legged friend to their home gathered today in Strongsville for a pup parade.

Foster dogs from Forget Me Not Animal Rescue strutted their stuff during the meet-n-greet where soon-to-be dog owners could get to know their personalities before making the commitment to adopt.

The parade stared at 3 p.m. at the Jardine Funeral Home at 15822 Pearl Road in Strongsville where free refreshments with offered for owners and pets.

The one pooch who got the largest applause was awarded the Best Dressed trophy. Find out more about the animal rescue right here.