CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle crash involving a RTA Healthline bus and a car took place at East 100th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene at this time, the RTA confirmed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. RTA told FOX 8 that “20 individuals claiming injury” in this incident. It is unclear if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.