ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department honored the life of an officer killed in the line of duty.

Elyria police laid a wreath for Sgt. James Kerstetter Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Jim Kerstetter (Photo courtesy: Elyria police)

Kerstetter was responding to a 911 call on March 15, 2010, when a suspect shot and killed him.

He left behind a wife and 3 daughters. He had been with the Elyria Police Department for 15 years.

Kerstetter was 42.