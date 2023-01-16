ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Elyria held a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

The march took place Monday morning, starting at City Hall and ending at the Elyria Performing Arts Center.

A program was held after the march and featured a presentation to kick off the city’s comprehensive plan called, “Our Elyria,” according to a press release from the City of Elyria.

After the presentation, discussions were held about the City of Elyria and Dr. King’s legacy. There were resources available in the lobby after the program, with activities ending by 1 p.m.

This program is provided by Metro Central Ohio Unit of the NAACP, Lorain County Public Health, Lorain County Urban League, MS Consultants, Land Studio, Elyria Community Partnership, Elyria Black Legacy Connection, Elyria City Schools, and the Elyria YWCA, the press release said.