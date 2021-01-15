Elegant Ice Creations carve sculpture of Swagger Jr. in Fox 8 front yard

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 30,000 pounds of crystal clear is sculpted into over 30 creations will be on display in Broadview Heights next month.

Elegant Ice Creations is hosting a drive-thru ice sculpture garden Feb. 5 through Feb. 7.

Elegant Ice Creations is at Fox 8 this morning, giving us a sneak peek at some of their skills as they carve a sculpture of Swagger Junior, the son of the Browns’ first live mascot, Swagger.

Some of the best ice sculptors in the world will be creating larger-than-life displays for the company’s event at 4001 Towpath Trail.

Tickets are $27.50 per vehicle and can be purchased here.