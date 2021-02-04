Educators in Medina County receiving COVID-19 vaccine as part of state’s Phase 1b group

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — School districts across Medina County are receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as part of the Phase 1B group, which includes educators.

The vaccine is being administered to staff members across the county on Thursday, according to a press release.

Discount Drug Mart is the provider of the vaccine, which will be distributed through two sites in the county. Medina City Schools and Brunswick City Schools have been selected as host sites.

All schools in the county will be closed for the day.