CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The beloved Northeast Ohio Easter tradition Eggshelland is back!

The display kicked off its 63rd year on Friday, featuring thousands of hand-painted egg shells at its new location.

Visitors can see Eggshelland indoors at Eddy Fruit Farm in Chesterland. It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please enter off of Wilson Mills Road. It’s free to visit.

Ron Manolio created Eggshelland in the front yard of his home in Lyndhurst in 1957. He passed away in 2012, but the Euclid Beach Boys took on the project.