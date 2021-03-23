Dump truck driver a no-show in court on charges related to death of Daniel Ripepi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A dump truck driver was a no-show for his arraignment Tuesday in a death that happened on I-480 in September of 2020.

Jason Beard, 38, faces two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter in the death of Daniel Ripepi.

Beard was driving a dump truck with the bed raised.

The bed knocked down an overhead highway sign.

The sign fell on Ripepi’s car, killing him.

Ripepi was a married father of six and vice president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home.

Beard was indicted earlier this month.