BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – A dump truck has crashed into a sound barrier wall on I-90.

The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes near Bratenahl.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. /

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

The right lane is blocked on I-90 west beyond Eddy Rd. to MLK Blvd.

There is no word on when the lane will reopen. There is also no word on any injuries.

SkyFOX is on scene. Check back for updates.