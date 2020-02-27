LIVE: Driving difficulties with first round of snow; lake-effect causing visibility challenges

Editor’s Note: Watch live video from GroundFOX by clicking on the player above.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is going to make up for some of its low snow totals on the season.

Ongoing lake-effect will stick around through early Saturday.

The snow that’s on the ground is just round one.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says more than 1,000 crews are treating the roads across the Buckeye State.

Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

Accident 480E before Tiedeman in left lane. 🚗🦊 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 27, 2020

Accident 71N at W.25 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 27, 2020

271N ramp to 480W CLOSED. Jackknifed TT — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 27, 2020

Driving 271S approaching Mayfield, one lane. Lots of snowpack . 🚗🦊 #45MPH — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 27, 2020

Here's the #snowfall forecast for the #East through #Saturday morning. An intensifying winter storm will lift through the eastern Great Lakes, followed by extremely heavy lake effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes. Finally, a clipper system may deliver light snow on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RBZQm1hfYL — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 26, 2020

