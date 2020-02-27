LIVE: Driving difficulties with first round of snow; lake-effect causing visibility challenges

1  of  3
Live updates on changing weather conditions Official list of school closings across Northeast Ohio Snow emergencies issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is going to make up for some of its low snow totals on the season.

Ongoing lake-effect will stick around through early Saturday.

The snow that’s on the ground is just round one.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says more than 1,000 crews are treating the roads across the Buckeye State.

Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

