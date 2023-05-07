CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dr. U.R. Awesome is attempting to achieve five Guinness World Records right here in Cleveland on Sunday.

Gary Pearlman, also known as Dr. Awesome, will attempt to add to his already 11 Guinness World Record resume at Tower City Center at noon.

His goal is to achieve five Guinness World records for indoor bubbles.

Dr. Awesome is bringing along a nationally-known bubbler Blaise Ryndes, who ‘blew’ the judges away on America’s Got Talent, to help bring the Guinness Gold to Cleveland.

Viewers can go to Tower Court, located on the north side of Tower City, to watch the world record attempts from three different floors.

Guinness World Records Dr. Awesome is trying to achieve:

Tallest free-standing soap bubble Tallest supported soap bubble tube Tallest free-floating soap bubble Largest soap bubble tornado Largest Doap bubble volcano

Physicist Thomas Altman, who wrote the book on bubbling, is the certified Guinness calculator for measurement who will witness all the bubble making Sunday.