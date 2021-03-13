Dozens shave their heads to benefit pediatric cancer research for St. Baldrick’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Dozens of doctors, nurses, researchers, patients, family members, and friends are joining together to shave it all off to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Saturday’s event is the 10th annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Case Western Reserve University.

There is a virtual element to this year’s event, due to coronavirus.

Some of the participants will be a Rainbow Babies, others will be shaving at solons or from home and connecting on Zoom.

According to a press release, the event has raised more than $750,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation.