CLEVELAND (WJW) — Trumpet, the bloodhound, who took Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last month is making an appearance at MetroHealth in Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

The 4-year-old dog also met MetroHealth’s new K9, Hope.

“Dogs are very calming and they make people happy,” says Heather Buehner, Trumpet’s handler, breeder and co-owner, who was born and raised in Parma, attended Tri-C, and now living in the Youngstown area.

“Just to share him with people and bring a smile to people’s faces is what I hope to do, especially with everything that’s been going on since the beginning of 2020,” she says.

Trumpet’s story shows us that anything is paw-sible as his victory marks the first time the breed has ever won this most coveted best in show prize.

