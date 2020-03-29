Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio at 1,653; deaths at 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO (WJW) -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio as of Sunday were 1,653 with 29 deaths.

The numbers were announced during an unexpected press conference called by Gov. Mike DeWine Sunday.

Saturday, state officials said there would not be a press conference Sunday unless there was breaking news or an important development in coronavirus efforts.

Read our LIVE BLOG below for more details on the press conference.

LIVE BLOG:

Gov. DeWine: Medical personnel are having to wear masks more than once. There is a huge shortfall in supply of N95 masks.

DeWine: We're doing everything we can to get masks in Ohio for those who need them.

DeWine: Ohio based Battelle Lab has made contributions to bar codes, cruise control, etc. They've now developed a machine with the capability to sterilize 80K used masks a day. There are two machines in Ohio.

DeWine: We've been waiting for FDA approval. This morning, the state was notified it got only partial approval. DeWine called Trump, who said he would "take action."

DeWine: This when we get it, won't solve every problem. But it is going to help. In Ohio and across the country.

DeWine: Several minutes ago, talked directly with FDA commissioner. Said it would be cleared up today and that we will likely get what we want.

DeWine: We're not there yet. But I'm grateful for the call. I'm hopeful.

DeWine: We're holding this press conference today to get everyone's attention. "I got sick of waiting. We owe this to Ohioans, we owe this to people across the country."

Lt. Gov. Husted: "This needs to be approved today."

DeWine: "Lives are literally at stake. That's why I called the president."

DeWine: "I expect a decision today. I'm an impatient guy, but lives are literally at stake. We want everyone in the country to understand the importance of this. It's why I called the President. FDA commissioner assured me this would be done today. I'm cautiously optimistic."

Lew Von Thaer, of Battelle Lab: We've proven this technology and we've built a system that can clean and reuse masks up to 20 times.

Von Thaer: We're hopeful with approvals we get today we will have capacity to hit 80,000 sanitized masks per machine per day.

Husted: We're pushing for speed, they're (FDA) pushing for safety.

DeWine: I've been assured...this will in fact happen today.